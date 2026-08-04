TeraWulf to Post Q2 Earnings: Is the Stock a Portfolio Must-Have?

TeraWulf WULF is slated to report second-quarter 2026 results on Aug. 5, before the market opens. The company’s quarterly results are likely to display a year-over-year decrease in revenues and earnings per share (EPS).

In the last reported quarter, this bitcoin miner reported a loss of 44 cents per share, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 16 cents. The results were mainly impacted by lower Bitcoin production, partly offset by a 117% jump in HPC lease revenues.

Over the preceding four quarters, WULF’s EPS missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate on all occasions, the average miss being negative 97.6%. This is depicted in the graph below:

TeraWulf Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

TeraWulf Inc. price-eps-surprise | TeraWulf Inc. Quote

WULF: Factors at Play and Q2 Projections

TeraWulf’s second-quarter 2026 results are expected to reflect continued pressure from its shrinking Bitcoin-mining business. Lower mining activity and the ongoing conversion of legacy mining infrastructure to HPC use may have weighed on digital-asset revenues, while operating expenses, development costs and pre-revenue costs at WULF Compute could have limited profitability.

On the positive side, a full-quarter contribution from the 60 MW Core42 deployment is likely to have supported higher HPC lease revenues. The expected completion and energization of CB-3 for Fluidstack and Google may have provided an additional boost if lease commencement occurred as planned, while progress on CB-4, CB-5 and the Kentucky customer agreement could have strengthened the company’s forward outlook.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter revenues is pegged at $44.63 million, implying a 6.32% decrease from the prior-year quarter’s reported number.

WULF’s activities in the to-be-reported quarter were inadequate in garnering analysts’ confidence. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter EPS has remained unchanged for a month. It suggests a significant dip from the year-ago quarter’s tally.

What Our Quantitative Model Predicts for WULF

Our proven model does not conclusively predict a surprise in terms of EPS for WULF this quarter. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an EPS beat, which is not the case here.

WULF has an Earnings ESP of +7.69% and currently carries a Zacks Rank of 5 (Strong Sell). You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter .

Stocks That Warrant a Look

Here are two stocks from the broader finance sector — Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. BAM and Ridgepost Capital, Inc. RPC— you may want to consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to report an EPS beat this quarter.

Brookfield Asset Management is slated to report quarterly numbers on Aug. 5. BAM has an Earnings ESP of +1.14% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Ridgepost Capital is slated to report quarterly numbers on Aug. 5. RPC has an Earnings ESP of +7.14% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.

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TeraWulf Inc. (WULF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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Ridgepost Capital, Inc. (RPC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.