TeraWulf options imply 14.3% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in TeraWulf (WULF) is normal with calls leading puts 4:1. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 14.3%, or $1.21, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 7.1%.

