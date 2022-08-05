TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF) insiders placed bullish bets worth US$9.6m in the last 12 months

Quite a few insiders have dramatically grown their holdings in TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF) over the past 12 months. An insider's optimism about the company's prospects is a positive sign.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

TeraWulf Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Co-Founder Paul Prager made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$3.1m worth of shares at a price of US$7.76 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$1.49). While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

TeraWulf insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqCM:WULF Insider Trading Volume August 5th 2022

Insider Ownership Of TeraWulf

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. TeraWulf insiders own about US$92m worth of shares (which is 58% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About TeraWulf Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded TeraWulf shares in the last quarter. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Judging from their transactions, and high insider ownership, TeraWulf insiders feel good about the company's future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. For example, TeraWulf has 4 warning signs (and 2 which are a bit concerning) we think you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

