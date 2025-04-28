TeraWulf Inc. Schedules Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call for May 9, 2025

TeraWulf Inc. will host its Q1earnings callon May 9, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. ET.

Quiver AI Summary

TeraWulf Inc., a prominent operator of digital infrastructure primarily powered by zero-carbon energy, announced that it will host itsearnings conference callfor the first quarter ending March 31, 2025, on May 9, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. ET. Prior to the call, a press release detailing the financial results will be issued. The company, which focuses on environmentally sustainable Bitcoin mining and high-performance computing, operates the Lake Mariner facility in New York and is committed to industry-leading economic practices and ESG principles. The release also includes cautionary statements about forward-looking risks that may affect the company's performance, reminding investors not to overly rely on such statements.

Potential Positives

TeraWulf is committed to environmentally sustainable operations, leveraging predominantly zero-carbon energy sources, which enhances its appeal to environmentally conscious investors.

The upcomingearnings conference callprovides an opportunity for stakeholders to gain insights into the company's performance and future expectations, demonstrating transparency and engagement with investors.

The company is positioned within the growing cryptocurrency mining sector, which could indicate potential for revenue growth as demand for Bitcoin and high-performance computing continues to rise.

Potential Negatives

Details about the company's earnings results are missing from the press release, which could lead to speculation or concern among investors about the company's financial performance.

The reliance on the cryptocurrency market, particularly Bitcoin, presents inherent volatility and risks, particularly if market conditions fluctuate unfavorably.

There is a lack of detailed information regarding measures the company has in place to manage risks related to cybercrime and data security breaches, which could affect investor confidence.

FAQ

When is TeraWulf'searnings conference call

TeraWulf'searnings conference callwill be on May 9, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

How can I access the TeraWulf conference call?

You can access the conference call by dialing 1-877-407-0789 or via the webcast link provided in the press release.

What is TeraWulf's main business focus?

TeraWulf focuses on developing and operating environmentally sustainable data center infrastructure for Bitcoin mining and high-performance computing.

What sources of energy does TeraWulf use?

TeraWulf predominantly uses zero-carbon energy sources such as nuclear and hydroelectric power for its operations.

Where is TeraWulf's Lake Mariner facility located?

The Lake Mariner facility is situated on the site of a now-retired coal plant in Western New York.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$WULF Insider Trading Activity

$WULF insiders have traded $WULF stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WULF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL C. BUCELLA purchased 4,796 shares for an estimated $19,999

$WULF Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 174 institutional investors add shares of $WULF stock to their portfolio, and 94 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$WULF Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $WULF in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

B. Riley issued a "Buy" rating on 12/19/2024

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 11/13/2024

$WULF Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $WULF recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $WULF in the last 6 months, with a median target of $10.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Kevin Cassidy from Rosenblatt Securities set a target price of $10.0 on 11/14/2024

on 11/14/2024 Brett Knoblauch from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $11.0 on 11/13/2024

Full Release



EASTON, Md., April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TeraWulf Inc. (Nasdaq: WULF) (“TeraWulf” or the “Company”), a leading owner and operator of vertically integrated, next-generation digital infrastructure powered by predominantly zero-carbon energy, today announced that it will hold itsearnings conference calland webcast for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025 on Friday, May 9, 2025 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time.





A press release detailing these results will be issued prior to the call on the same day.







Conference Call Information







To participate in this event, please log on or dial in approximately 5 minutes before the beginning of the call.







Date:



May 9, 2025







Time:



8:00 a.m. ET







Access ID:



13753593







Webcast:





https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1717868&tp_key=6213e12bff









Dial in:



1-877-407-0789 or 1-201-689-8562







Call me™:







https://callme.viavid.com/viavid/?callme=true&passcode=13748140&h=true&info=company&r=true&B=6









Participants can use the dial-in numbers listed above or click the Call me™ link for instant telephone access to the event. The Call me™ link will be available 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.







Replay Information









Dial-In:



(844) 512-2921 or (412) 317-6671







Replay Expiration:



Friday, May 23, 2025 at 11:59 PM ET







Access ID:



13753593







About TeraWulf







TeraWulf develops, owns, and operates environmentally sustainable, next-generation data center infrastructure in the United States, specifically designed for Bitcoin mining and high-performance computing. Led by a team of seasoned energy entrepreneurs, the Company owns and operates the Lake Mariner facility situated on the expansive site of a now retired coal plant in Western New York. Currently, TeraWulf generates revenue primarily through Bitcoin mining, leveraging predominantly zero-carbon energy sources, including nuclear and hydroelectric power. Committed to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principles that align with its business objectives, TeraWulf aims to deliver industry-leading economics in mining and data center operations at an industrial scale.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Such forward-looking statements include statements concerning anticipated future events and expectations that are not historical facts. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as “plan,” “believe,” “goal,” “target,” “aim,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “outlook,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “project,” “continue,” “could,” “may,” “might,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “should,” “would” and other similar words and expressions, although the absence of these words or expressions does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations and beliefs of TeraWulf’s management and are inherently subject to a number of factors, risks, uncertainties and assumptions and their potential effects. There can be no assurance that future developments will be those that have been anticipated. Actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements based on a number of factors, risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, among others: (1) conditions in the cryptocurrency mining industry, including fluctuation in the market pricing of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, and the economics of cryptocurrency mining, including as to variables or factors affecting the cost, efficiency and profitability of cryptocurrency mining; (2) competition among the various providers of cryptocurrency mining services; (3) changes in applicable laws, regulations and/or permits affecting TeraWulf’s operations or the industries in which it operates, including regulation regarding power generation, cryptocurrency usage and/or cryptocurrency mining, and/or regulation regarding safety, health, environmental and other matters, which could require significant expenditures; (4) the ability to implement certain business objectives and to timely and cost-effectively execute integrated projects; (5) failure to obtain adequate financing on a timely basis and/or on acceptable terms with regard to growth strategies or operations; (6) loss of public confidence in bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies and the potential for cryptocurrency market manipulation; (7) adverse geopolitical or economic conditions, including a high inflationary environment; (8) the potential of cybercrime, money-laundering, malware infections and phishing and/or loss and interference as a result of equipment malfunction or break-down, physical disaster, data security breach, computer malfunction or sabotage (and the costs associated with any of the foregoing); (9) the availability, delivery schedule and cost of equipment necessary to maintain and grow the business and operations of TeraWulf, including mining equipment and infrastructure equipment meeting the technical or other specifications required to achieve its growth strategy; (10) employment workforce factors, including the loss of key employees; (11) litigation relating to TeraWulf and/or its business; and (12) other risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Potential investors, stockholders and other readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they were made. TeraWulf does not assume any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement after it was made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law or regulation. Investors are referred to the full discussion of risks and uncertainties associated with forward-looking statements and the discussion of risk factors contained in the Company’s filings with the SEC, which are available at www.sec.gov.







Investors:











Investors@terawulf.com











Media:











media@terawulf.com







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.