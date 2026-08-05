TeraWulf Inc. Q2 Loss Climbs

(RTTNews) - TeraWulf Inc. (WULF) revealed Loss for its second quarter of -$939.917 million

The company's bottom line came in at -$939.917 million, or -$1.94 per share. This compares with -$18.370 million, or -$0.05 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 6.0% to $44.767 million from $47.636 million last year.

TeraWulf Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$939.917 Mln. vs. -$18.370 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$1.94 vs. -$0.05 last year. -Revenue: $44.767 Mln vs. $47.636 Mln last year.

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