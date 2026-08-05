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TeraWulf Inc. Q2 Loss Climbs

August 05, 2026 — 08:21 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - TeraWulf Inc. (WULF) revealed Loss for its second quarter of -$939.917 million

The company's bottom line came in at -$939.917 million, or -$1.94 per share. This compares with -$18.370 million, or -$0.05 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 6.0% to $44.767 million from $47.636 million last year.

TeraWulf Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$939.917 Mln. vs. -$18.370 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$1.94 vs. -$0.05 last year. -Revenue: $44.767 Mln vs. $47.636 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
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