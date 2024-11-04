News & Insights

TeraWulf Inc. Boosts Bitcoin Production with New Miners

November 04, 2024 — 05:01 pm EST

TeraWulf Inc ( (WULF) ) just unveiled an announcement.

TeraWulf Inc., a leader in sustainable digital infrastructure, announced a significant increase in its Bitcoin production, mining 150 bitcoin in October 2024, marking a 62% rise in operational capacity year-over-year. The company is advancing its operations with the installation of more efficient S19 XP miners and plans to expand its high-performance computing capacity to meet growing demand. With a focus on integrating advanced IT solutions, TeraWulf aims to enhance efficiency and profitability in its mining operations, leveraging zero-carbon energy sources.

