TeraWulf Inc. Boosts Bitcoin Production with New Miners

TeraWulf Inc., a leader in sustainable digital infrastructure, announced a significant increase in its Bitcoin production, mining 150 bitcoin in October 2024, marking a 62% rise in operational capacity year-over-year. The company is advancing its operations with the installation of more efficient S19 XP miners and plans to expand its high-performance computing capacity to meet growing demand. With a focus on integrating advanced IT solutions, TeraWulf aims to enhance efficiency and profitability in its mining operations, leveraging zero-carbon energy sources.

