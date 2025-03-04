TeraWulf Inc. Announces Participation in Upcoming Conferences and Events in 2025

TeraWulf Inc. announces senior management participation in various upcoming conferences and events focused on sustainable digital infrastructure.

Quiver AI Summary

TeraWulf Inc., a company focused on sustainable digital infrastructure powered by zero-carbon energy and primarily engaged in bitcoin mining, announced its senior management's participation in several upcoming conferences, including the Bitcoin Ski Summit and the Cantor Global Technology Conference. The company, which operates the Lake Mariner facility built on a retired coal plant in New York, aims to deliver cost-effective and environmentally friendly solutions in the bitcoin mining and data center sectors. TeraWulf emphasizes its commitment to environmental, social, and governance principles while generating revenue mainly through bitcoin mining, leveraging renewable energy sources. The press release also includes a cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements and the inherent risks involved in their business operations.

Potential Positives

TeraWulf is participating in multiple high-profile conferences and events, which can enhance its visibility and strengthen industry connections.

The company's commitment to environmentally sustainable energy sources positions it favorably in a market increasingly focused on ESG principles.

TeraWulf's revenue generation primarily through bitcoin mining with zero-carbon energy aligns with the growing demand for sustainable operations in the cryptocurrency sector.

Potential Negatives

The press release heavily emphasizes forward-looking statements, which may introduce uncertainty and caution for investors, highlighting inherent risks in profitability and operational success.

There is a notable reliance on the volatile bitcoin market for revenue generation, which can be risky given potential significant price fluctuations and regulatory changes.

The inclusion of extensive potential risks, such as those relating to the ability to mine bitcoin profitably and manage operational agreements, may raise concerns about the company's stability and future performance.

FAQ

What conferences will TeraWulf participate in March 2025?

TeraWulf will attend the Bitcoin Ski Summit, Cantor Global Technology Conference, and the 37th Annual Roth Conference in March 2025.

Where is TeraWulf’s Lake Mariner facility located?

The Lake Mariner facility is situated on the site of a retired coal plant in Western New York.

What energy sources does TeraWulf use for bitcoin mining?

TeraWulf primarily uses zero-carbon energy sources, including hydroelectric and nuclear power, for bitcoin mining operations.

How does TeraWulf align with ESG principles?

TeraWulf is committed to environmental, social, and governance principles that align with its business objectives in data center operations.

What are the risks associated with TeraWulf's forward-looking statements?

Risks include the ability to mine bitcoin profitably, attract customers, and external factors like regulations or economic conditions.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$WULF Insider Trading Activity

$WULF insiders have traded $WULF stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WULF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL C. BUCELLA purchased 4,796 shares for an estimated $19,999

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$WULF Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 168 institutional investors add shares of $WULF stock to their portfolio, and 121 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



EASTON, Md., March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TeraWulf Inc. (Nasdaq: WULF) (“TeraWulf” or the “Company”), which owns and operates vertically integrated, next-generation digital infrastructure primarily powered by zero-carbon energy, today announced that various members of senior management will be participating in the following upcoming conferences and events:







March 5-7, 2025: Bitcoin Ski Summit, Jackson Hole, WY











March 5-7, 2025: Bitcoin Ski Summit, Jackson Hole, WY



March 11-12, 2025: Cantor Global Technology Conference, New York, NY











March 11-12, 2025: Cantor Global Technology Conference, New York, NY



March 16-18, 2025: 37th Annual Roth Conference, Dana Point, CA











March 16-18, 2025: 37th Annual Roth Conference, Dana Point, CA



March 24-25, 2025: DCD>Connect, New York, NY











March 24-25, 2025: DCD>Connect, New York, NY



March 17-20, 2025: NVIDIA GTC 2025, San Jose, CA











March 17-20, 2025: NVIDIA GTC 2025, San Jose, CA



March 26, 2025: DC Blockchain Summit 2025, Washington, DC











March 26, 2025: DC Blockchain Summit 2025, Washington, DC



April 8-9, 2025: Jones Healthcare and Technology Innovation Conference, Las Vegas, NV











April 8-9, 2025: Jones Healthcare and Technology Innovation Conference, Las Vegas, NV



April 14-17, 2025: Data Center World, Washington, DC











April 14-17, 2025: Data Center World, Washington, DC



April 16, 2025: Jefferies Power x Coin Conference, Virtual













About TeraWulf







TeraWulf develops, owns, and operates environmentally sustainable, next-generation data center infrastructure in the United States, specifically designed for bitcoin mining and hosting HPC workloads. Led by a team of seasoned energy entrepreneurs, the Company owns and operates the Lake Mariner facility situated on the expansive site of a now retired coal plant in Western New York. Currently, TeraWulf generates revenue primarily through bitcoin mining, leveraging predominantly zero-carbon energy sources, including hydroelectric and nuclear power. Committed to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principles that align with its business objectives, TeraWulf aims to deliver industry-leading economics in mining and data center operations at an industrial scale.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Such forward-looking statements include statements concerning anticipated future events and expectations that are not historical facts. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as “plan,” “believe,” “goal,” “target,” “aim,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “outlook,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “project,” “seek,” “continue,” “could,” “may,” “might,” “possible,” “potential,” “strategy,” “opportunity,” “predict,” “should,” “would” and other similar words and expressions, although the absence of these words or expressions does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations and beliefs of TeraWulf’s management and are inherently subject to a number of factors, risks, uncertainties and assumptions and their potential effects. There can be no assurance that future developments will be those that have been anticipated. Actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements based on a number of factors, risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, among others: (1) the ability to mine bitcoin profitably; (2) our ability to attract additional customers to lease our HPC data centers; (3) our ability to perform under our existing data center lease agreements (4) changes in applicable laws, regulations and/or permits affecting TeraWulf’s operations or the industries in which it operates; (5) the ability to implement certain business objectives, including its bitcoin mining and HPC data center development, and to timely and cost-effectively execute related projects; (6) failure to obtain adequate financing on a timely basis and/or on acceptable terms with regard to expansion or existing operations; (7) adverse geopolitical or economic conditions, including a high inflationary environment, the implementation of new tariffs and more restrictive trade regulations; (8) the potential of cybercrime, money-laundering, malware infections and phishing and/or loss and interference as a result of equipment malfunction or break-down, physical disaster, data security breach, computer malfunction or sabotage (and the costs associated with any of the foregoing); (9) the availability and cost of power as well as electrical infrastructure equipment necessary to maintain and grow the business and operations of TeraWulf; and (10) other risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Potential investors, stockholders and other readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they were made. TeraWulf does not assume any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement after it was made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law or regulation. Investors are referred to the full discussion of risks and uncertainties associated with forward-looking statements and the discussion of risk factors contained in the Company’s filings with the SEC, which are available at www.sec.gov.





Investors:







Investors@terawulf.com







Media:







media@terawulf.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.