TeraWulf Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call Details

TeraWulf Inc. will hold its Q4 2024earnings conference callon February 28, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. ET.

TeraWulf Inc. announced anearnings conference calland webcast scheduled for February 28, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss its fourth-quarter financial results for 2024. A press release with detailed results will be issued before the call. The company, which operates sustainable data center infrastructure primarily for Bitcoin mining using zero-carbon energy, is based in Easton, Maryland. Participants can join the call through a dialing-in method or via a webcast link. TeraWulf emphasizes its commitment to environmental, social, and governance principles and aims for economic efficiency in its operations. The release also warns of potential risks and uncertainties affecting the business and its forward-looking statements.

$WULF Insider Trading Activity

$WULF insiders have traded $WULF stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WULF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL C. BUCELLA purchased 4,796 shares for an estimated $19,999

$WULF Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 168 institutional investors add shares of $WULF stock to their portfolio, and 121 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



EASTON, Md., Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TeraWulf Inc. (Nasdaq: WULF) (“TeraWulf” or the “Company”), a leading owner and operator of vertically integrated, next-generation digital infrastructure powered by predominantly zero-carbon energy, today announced that it will hold itsearnings conference calland webcast for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024 on Friday, February 28, 2025 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time.





A press release detailing these results will be issued prior to the call on the same day.







Conference Call Information







To participate in this event, please log on or dial in approximately 5 minutes before the beginning of the call.







Date:



February 28, 2025







Time:



8:00 a.m. ET







Access ID:



13751951







Webcast:







https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1709303&tp_key=90f2b11735











Dial in:



1-877-407-0789 or 1-201-689-8562







Call me™:







https://callme.viavid.com/viavid/?callme=true&passcode=13748140&h=true&info=company&r=true&B=6









Participants can use the dial-in numbers listed above or click the Call me™ link for instant telephone access to the event. The Call me™ link will be available 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.







Replay Information









Dial-In:



(844) 512-2921 or (412) 317-6671







Replay Expiration:



Friday, March 14, 2025 at 11:59 PM ET







Access ID:



13751951







About TeraWulf







TeraWulf develops, owns, and operates environmentally sustainable, next-generation data center infrastructure in the United States, specifically designed for Bitcoin mining and high-performance computing. Led by a team of seasoned energy entrepreneurs, the Company owns and operates the Lake Mariner facility situated on the expansive site of a now retired coal plant in Western New York. Currently, TeraWulf generates revenue primarily through Bitcoin mining, leveraging predominantly zero-carbon energy sources, including nuclear and hydroelectric power. Committed to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principles that align with its business objectives, TeraWulf aims to deliver industry-leading economics in mining and data center operations at an industrial scale.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Such forward-looking statements include statements concerning anticipated future events and expectations that are not historical facts. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as “plan,” “believe,” “goal,” “target,” “aim,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “outlook,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “project,” “continue,” “could,” “may,” “might,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “should,” “would” and other similar words and expressions, although the absence of these words or expressions does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations and beliefs of TeraWulf’s management and are inherently subject to a number of factors, risks, uncertainties and assumptions and their potential effects. There can be no assurance that future developments will be those that have been anticipated. Actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements based on a number of factors, risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, among others: (1) conditions in the cryptocurrency mining industry, including fluctuation in the market pricing of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, and the economics of cryptocurrency mining, including as to variables or factors affecting the cost, efficiency and profitability of cryptocurrency mining; (2) competition among the various providers of cryptocurrency mining services; (3) changes in applicable laws, regulations and/or permits affecting TeraWulf’s operations or the industries in which it operates, including regulation regarding power generation, cryptocurrency usage and/or cryptocurrency mining, and/or regulation regarding safety, health, environmental and other matters, which could require significant expenditures; (4) the ability to implement certain business objectives and to timely and cost-effectively execute integrated projects; (5) failure to obtain adequate financing on a timely basis and/or on acceptable terms with regard to growth strategies or operations; (6) loss of public confidence in bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies and the potential for cryptocurrency market manipulation; (7) adverse geopolitical or economic conditions, including a high inflationary environment; (8) the potential of cybercrime, money-laundering, malware infections and phishing and/or loss and interference as a result of equipment malfunction or break-down, physical disaster, data security breach, computer malfunction or sabotage (and the costs associated with any of the foregoing); (9) the availability, delivery schedule and cost of equipment necessary to maintain and grow the business and operations of TeraWulf, including mining equipment and infrastructure equipment meeting the technical or other specifications required to achieve its growth strategy; (10) employment workforce factors, including the loss of key employees; (11) litigation relating to TeraWulf and/or its business; and (12) other risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Potential investors, stockholders and other readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they were made. TeraWulf does not assume any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement after it was made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law or regulation. Investors are referred to the full discussion of risks and uncertainties associated with forward-looking statements and the discussion of risk factors contained in the Company’s filings with the SEC, which are available at www.sec.gov.







Investors:











Investors@terawulf.com











Media:











media@terawulf.com







