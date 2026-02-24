TeraWulf Gears Up to Report Q4 Earnings: How to Play the Stock

TeraWulf WULF is slated to report fourth-quarter 2025 results on Feb. 26.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter revenues is pegged at $43.55 million, indicating an increase of 24.46% year over year.



The consensus mark for loss is pegged at 13 cents per share, a substantial decline from the year-ago quarter’s reported loss of 8 cents. The estimate has widened by a cent over the past 30 days.



In the last reported quarter, the company delivered a negative earnings surprise of 75%. The company’s earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average negative surprise being 82.14%.

Factors Shaping Upcoming Results of WULF

TeraWulf had been navigating a transformational phase, pivoting aggressively from Bitcoin mining toward high-performance computing (HPC) and AI data center hosting, a shift that is expected to have increasingly shaped fourth-quarter financials.



On the revenue front, HPC lease income is anticipated to have grown meaningfully in the quarter. With WULF Den and CB-1 already generating revenues in the third quarter, the company had guided that CB-2 was expected to come online around year-end 2025, subject to tenant fit-out timelines. Any incremental contribution from CB-2 in fourth-quarter 2025 would have added to top-line momentum. Meanwhile, the company maintained its Bitcoin mining hash rate at approximately 7.2 EH/s during the fourth quarter, supported by low power costs that held near $0.047/kWh in third-quarter 2025 — a competitive advantage that is expected to have underpinned mining segment profitability.



Several major strategic and financial milestones unfolded during the quarter under review. In late October 2025, TeraWulf expanded its partnership with Fluidstack by announcing a 168 MW HPC joint venture at the Abernathy, Texas campus, representing approximately $9.5 billion in contracted revenues over 25 years, backed by a leading global hyperscale partner. The company also raised more than $1 billion in zero-coupon convertible notes and priced $3.2 billion in senior secured notes to fund its Lake Mariner and Abernathy buildouts. In November 2025, TeraWulf announced the mandatory conversion of its Series A Convertible Preferred Stock, simplifying the capital structure. In December 2025, project-level financing for the Abernathy joint venture was successfully priced, further de-risking execution.



Although the company was still running at a net loss, the bulk of contracted HPC capacity remained slated for delivery in 2026. Near-term earnings pressure and dilution from recent capital markets activity might have weighed on headline numbers.

What Our Model Indicates

According to the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.



WULF has an Earnings ESP of -41.79% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some stocks worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.



Credo Technology Group CRDO has an Earnings ESP of +3.54% and presently sports a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Credo Technology Group is set to report third-quarter fiscal 2026 results on March 2. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the third-quarter earnings is pegged at 96 cents per share, revised upward by 18 cents over the past 30 days. Estimates for Credo Technology Group’s EPS for the third quarter indicate a year-over-year increase of 284%.



MongoDB MDB is set to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 results on March 2. The stock has an Earnings ESP of +0.05% and presently sports a Zacks Rank #1.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MongoDB’s fourth-quarter earnings has remained unchanged at $1.47 per share over the past 60 days. The consensus estimate for MongoDB’s EPS for the fourth quarter implies a year-over-year increase of 14.8%.



Snowflake SNOW is set to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 results on Feb. 25. The stock has an Earnings ESP of +0.57% and presently carries a Zacks Rank #3.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Snowflake’s fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at 27 cents per share, which has been revised a penny upward over the past 60 days. Estimates for Snowflake’s fourth-quarter EPS suggest a year-over-year decline of 10%.

