TeraWulf Gears Up to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in Store?

TeraWulf WULF is slated to report first-quarter 2026 earnings on May 8.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for WULF’s first-quarter 2026 revenues is pegged at $34.25 billion, indicating a marginal 0.43% year-over-year decline.



The consensus mark for loss is pegged at 16 cents per share, narrowing by a penny over the past 30 days, indicating flat growth compared to the prior-year period.



In the last reported quarter, TeraWulf delivered a negative earnings surprise of 115.38%. The company’s earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average negative surprise being 85.99%.

TeraWulf Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

TeraWulf Inc. price-eps-surprise | TeraWulf Inc. Quote

Let us see how things are shaping up for the upcoming announcement.

Factors to Note Ahead of WULF’s Q1 Results

TeraWulf’s rapid ramp-up in HPC (AI) revenues is driven by the transition from initial deployments in 2025 to broader capacity activation. The company began generating HPC lease revenues in mid-2025, with sequential growth in the fourth quarter as additional capacity came online, and has energized key facilities such as CB1 and CB2A while advancing further deployments aligned with tenant schedules. Particularly, Core42 capacity is expected to be fully energized by the end of the first quarter of 2026, increasing utilization and recurring revenue contribution. This accelerating activation of contracted capacity is expected to have strengthened revenue growth and improved earnings stability in the quarter under review.



TeraWulf has established a substantial contracted revenue base through 522 MW of HPC capacity under long-term, credit-enhanced leases, representing more than $12.8 billion in total contract value and extending over 10-25 years with built-in escalators and renewal options. These agreements, supported by high-quality counterparties including arrangements backed by Google, provide durable, infrastructure-like cash flow visibility while reducing counterparty risk. With contracted capacity progressively coming online, this strong revenue foundation is anticipated to have enhanced earnings visibility, stability and investor confidence in the first quarter of 2026.



TeraWulf has significantly strengthened its capital position, securing more than $6.5 billion in long-term financing aligned with its contracted HPC infrastructure buildout while ending 2025 with approximately $3.7 billion in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash. This robust liquidity, combined with credit-enhanced, long-term lease agreements, provides strong financial flexibility to fund construction, support phased capacity delivery and execute its multi-regional expansion strategy without near-term funding constraints. This solid financial foundation is expected to have supported timely project execution and accelerated revenue realization in the quarter to be reported.



However, TeraWulf is facing rising operating cost pressures as it scales its HPC infrastructure, caused by higher power expenses, increasing staffing and elevated SG&A tied to platform expansion. The company reported sequential increases in cost of revenues and a sharp rise in operating expenses due to workforce buildout and operational readiness, while HPC margins remain below long-term targets because of pre-revenue costs and partial capacity utilization. Also, inflationary pressures and ongoing development spending further strain near-term profitability and are likely to have weighed on margins and overall performance in the first quarter of 2026.

What Our Model Says About WULF Stock

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for TeraWulf this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is exactly the case here.



WULF currently has an Earnings ESP of +19.59% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Other Stocks to Consider

Here are some other companies worth considering, as our model shows that they also have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in their upcoming releases:



HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital HASI currently has an Earnings ESP of +4.72% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



HASI shares have gained 34.3% in the year-to-date period. HASI is set to report first-quarter 2026 results on May 7.



Ethos Technologies LIFE currently has an Earnings ESP of +2.17% and a Zacks Rank #3.



LIFE shares have returned 15.7% in the year-to-date period. LIFE is scheduled to report first-quarter 2026 results on May 6.



Circle Internet Group CRCL currently has an Earnings ESP of +6.42% and a Zacks Rank #3.



CRCL shares have rallied 50.7% in the year-to-date period. CRCL is slated to report first-quarter 2026 results on May 11.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ethos Technologies Inc. (LIFE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (HASI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

TeraWulf Inc. (WULF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Circle Internet Group, Inc. (CRCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.