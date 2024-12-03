News & Insights

TeraWulf Announces Lake Mariner Facility Upgrades

December 03, 2024 — 05:00 pm EST

TeraWulf Inc ( (WULF) ) has provided an update.

TeraWulf Inc., a leader in sustainable digital infrastructure, announced key upgrades and expansions at its Lake Mariner facility, aiming to enhance Bitcoin mining efficiency and HPC hosting capacity. In November 2024, the company achieved a 68% increase in self-mining capacity year-over-year, mining 115 Bitcoin with a power cost of $41,190 per Bitcoin. With plans to expand HPC hosting capacity to 72.5 MW by mid-2025, TeraWulf continues to drive growth and sustainability in its operations.

