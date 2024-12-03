TeraWulf Announces Lake Mariner Facility Upgrades

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

TeraWulf Inc ( (WULF) ) has provided an update.

TeraWulf Inc., a leader in sustainable digital infrastructure, announced key upgrades and expansions at its Lake Mariner facility, aiming to enhance Bitcoin mining efficiency and HPC hosting capacity. In November 2024, the company achieved a 68% increase in self-mining capacity year-over-year, mining 115 Bitcoin with a power cost of $41,190 per Bitcoin. With plans to expand HPC hosting capacity to 72.5 MW by mid-2025, TeraWulf continues to drive growth and sustainability in its operations.

Find detailed analytics on WULF stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.