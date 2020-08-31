TeraExchange Reinstated as Swap Execution Facility by CFTC Order

TeraExchange LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Tera Group Inc., was reinstated as a swap execution facility through a Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) order on Monday.Â

According to the press release posted on the CFTC website, TeraExchange was deemed dormant by the regulator in 2019 after it saw no trading activity in the three years following registration.Â

An early entrant into the bitcoin derivatives market, TeraExchange had been granted a full registration to offer a bitcoin forwards contract and run a bitcoin price index in May 2016.Â

According to the CFTCâs release on Monday, there are currently 19 swap execution facilities registered with the regulatory body, including the newly reinstated TerraExchangeâs.Â

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.