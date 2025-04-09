Teradyne’s Q1 2025 Earnings: What to Expect

Valued at a market cap of $10.9 billion, Teradyne, Inc. (TER) is a global supplier of automated test equipment and robotics solutions. Based in North Reading, Massachusetts, the company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Test, Robotics, and Other.

TER is expected to release its fiscal Q1 2025 earnings results on Wednesday, Apr. 23. Ahead of this event, analysts project TER to report adjusted earnings of $0.61 per share, representing an increase of 19.6% from $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year. It has surpassed Wall Street's bottom-line estimates in three of the last four quarterly reports.

More Top Stocks Daily:

For fiscal 2025, analysts forecast Teradyne to report adjusted EPS of $3.38, marking an increase of nearly 5% from $3.22 in fiscal 2024. Moreover, adjusted EPS is anticipated to grow 37.3% year-over-year to $4.64 in fiscal 2026.

TER stock has crumbled 36.9% over the past 52 weeks, significantly underperforming the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX) 4.2% dip and the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLK) 12.8% drop during the same time frame.

Despite exceeding Wall Street expectations with Q4 2024 adjusted EPS of $0.95 and revenue of $752.9 million on Jan. 29, Teradyne shares fell 5.7% the following day due to weaker-than-expected Q1 2025 guidance. For Q1 2025, the company anticipated revenue between $660 million and $700 million and adjusted EPS in the range of $0.58 to $0.68, suggesting a quarter-over-quarter decline. Despite a 280-basis-point improvement in gross margin, concerns arose as R&D expenses jumped 25.6% year-over-year, weighing on overall profitability.

Analysts' consensus view on TER is moderately optimistic, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Among 15 analysts covering the stock, 11 suggest a "Strong Buy," two recommend a "Hold," one gives a "Moderate Sell," and one suggests a “Strong Sell” rating. Its mean price target of $114.60 represents a 68.6% premium to current price levels.

On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.