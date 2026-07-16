Teradyne's CEO Sold $1.4 Million in Stock After a 250% Run

Key Points

The transaction involved 4,000 shares sold at $356.31 per share for a total value of about $1.4 million.

This disposition reduced Gregory Stephen Smith direct common stock holdings by 3%.

The sale was executed from direct holdings under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan established in February 2026.

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Gregory Stephen Smith, the president and CEO of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER), reported selling 4,000 shares of the company on July 15, 2026, according to an SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Transaction value $1.4 million Shares sold (directly held) 4,000 Post-transaction shares (directly held) 116,495 Post-transaction value $39.86 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($356.31); post-transaction value based on July 15, 2026 market close ($342.12).

Key questions

What was the regulatory framework governing this sale?

The transaction was conducted under a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted on February 12, 2026, which allows corporate insiders to establish pre-determined schedules for stock dispositions to manage potential conflicts regarding non-public information.

The transaction was conducted under a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted on February 12, 2026, which allows corporate insiders to establish pre-determined schedules for stock dispositions to manage potential conflicts regarding non-public information. How does this move impact the insider's total equity exposure?

Following the disposition, Gregory Stephen Smith retains direct ownership of 116,495 shares, representing a roughly 0.1% interest in the semiconductor testing firm as of the July 16 filing.

Following the disposition, Gregory Stephen Smith retains direct ownership of 116,495 shares, representing a roughly 0.1% interest in the semiconductor testing firm as of the July 16 filing. What is the company's current financial profile in the semiconductor sector?

Teradyne maintains a market capitalization of $53.6 billion and reported trailing twelve-month revenue of $3.8 billion with a net income of $854.1 million as of the transaction date.

Teradyne maintains a market capitalization of $53.6 billion and reported trailing twelve-month revenue of $3.8 billion with a net income of $854.1 million as of the transaction date. Were there any other equity adjustments reported in this filing?

The insider's current holdings include 25.8346 shares acquired through the issuer's employee stock purchase plan on June 30, 2026, though the current 4,000-share sale was executed through open-market transactions.

Company Overview

Metric Value Share Price (as of market close 2026-07-15) $342.12 Market Capitalization $53.6 billion Revenue (TTM) $3.8 billion Net Income (TTM) $854.1 million

Company Snapshot

Teradyne designs, manufactures, sells, and services automated testing equipment and solutions for semiconductor manufacturers, with primary revenue streams derived from semiconductor test solutions for wafer and finished device package testing across automotive, industrial, telecommunications, and consumer electronics applications.

The company operates through a diversified business model encompassing semiconductor testing equipment sales, industrial automation solutions, and complementary services and support offerings that generate recurring revenue and strengthen customer relationships.

Teradyne serves a global customer base of semiconductor manufacturers and industrial enterprises, with particular focus on leading-edge chipmakers requiring advanced testing capabilities for complex microprocessor and memory device validation.

Teradyne, Inc. is a global leader in automated testing solutions with a market capitalization of $53.6 billion and TTM revenue of $3.8 billion, reflecting strong demand for semiconductor testing equipment in an increasingly complex technology landscape. The company's diversified portfolio across semiconductor test, industrial automation, and complementary services positions it to capitalize on secular trends in semiconductor manufacturing, automotive electrification, and industrial automation. With 6,600 employees and operations spanning multiple continents, Teradyne maintains a competitive advantage through proprietary testing technologies, established customer relationships with leading semiconductor manufacturers, and integrated service capabilities that support customer success.

What this transaction means for investors

This sale ultimately looks like a CEO trimming a rounding error after a monster year that’s seen shares rise to all-time high prices of nearly $490. Smith sold on a plan he set in February, and 4,000 shares is barely a scratch against the roughly 116,000 he still holds directly. When a chief executive parts with well under 5% of his stake on a preset schedule, especially with shares up about 250% over the past year, the move is textbook diversification. The one detail worth a glance: he sold at $356.31, while the stock closed the same day at $342.12, so he happened to catch a better price than where it landed, but that’s not too surprising given how volatile the stock can be.



More importantly, the business behind that run is riding a genuine wave. Teradyne posted record first-quarter revenue of $1.28 billion, up 87%, with roughly 70% of it now tied to AI demand as its chip-test tools crossed $1 billion in a quarter for the first time. On the earnings call, Smith pointed to the company's "wafer to AI data center strategy" and its first merchant GPU test orders. For long-term investors, this sale is ultimately noise. The real risk might be concentration: With so much revenue leaning on AI, watch whether that demand stays lumpy, as management keeps warning.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Teradyne. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.