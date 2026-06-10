Teradyne's AI Push Gains Traction: Is the Growth Thesis Strengthening?

Teradyne TER is benefiting from the growing demand for AI infrastructure, which is driving robust growth across its semiconductor test division. Growth is largely attributed to the accelerating demand for AI and data center technologies, with AI-related demand accounting for nearly 70% of Teradyne’s revenues in the first quarter of 2026, up from about 60% in the previous quarter.



The company’s product innovation is supporting its growth. The company’s introduction, like the Photon 100 platform for silicon photonics and co-packaged optics testing and the Omnyx production board test platform, addresses critical needs in AI data center build-outs. The Photon 100 is expected to contribute to a TAM expansion opportunity that could reach $300 million to $700 million per year over the midterm.



Further expanding its portfolio, Teradyne recently announced a known good device screening test cell solution. This solution was developed in partnership with Tokyo Electron (TEL) for AI and data center semiconductor applications. It combines Teradyne’s UltraFLEXplus test platform with TEL’s Prexa SDP prober. This combination allows for high-quality device screening across advanced packaging flows.



The solution is designed for chiplet-based 2.5D and 3D architectures. It helps improve yield, boost reliability and lower integration risks in high-volume manufacturing. Its open ecosystem architecture provides flexibility for integration with various probe cards, manipulators and interface technologies.



Teradyne’s expanding portfolio and strong demand for AI-related applications are expected to drive the company’s top-line growth. For the second quarter of 2026, Teradyne expects revenues in the range of $1.150-$1.250 billion.

Teradyne Suffers From Stiff Competition

Teradyne is facing stiff competition from companies such as Advantest Corporation ATEYY and Cohu COHU. Both Advantest and Cohu are expanding their footprint in the AI space.



In April 2026, Advantest launched Pin Scale 5000B for its V93000 EXA Scale Platform, boosting vector memory and high-bandwidth testing up to 5 Gbps for advanced AI and HPC chips. The solution improves chiplet testing, structural coverage, core-level visibility and test efficiency while remaining compatible with Pin Scale 5000.



In May 2026, Cohu secured approximately $5 million in orders for its DiamondX semiconductor test platform from a leading chip manufacturer to support the development and production of next-generation gallium nitride (GaN) power devices for AI data center power architectures.

TER’s Share Price Performance, Valuation, and Estimates

Teradyne shares have surged 90.8% in the year-to-date period, outperforming the Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s growth of 17.2% and the Zacks Electronics - Miscellaneous Products increase of 52.9%.

TER Stock Performance



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TER stock is trading at a premium with a forward 12-month Price/Sales of 11.73X compared with the Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry’s 10.29X. TER has a Value Score of F.

TER's Valuation



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2026 earnings is pegged at $7.09 per share, which has been unchanged over the past 30 days. This suggests 79.04% year-over-year growth.

Teradyne, Inc. Price and Consensus

Teradyne, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Teradyne, Inc. Quote

Teradyne currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.