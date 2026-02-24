Teradyne (XTRA:TEY) Price Target Increased by 24.10% to 257.30

The average one-year price target for Teradyne (XTRA:TEY) has been revised to 257,30 € / share. This is an increase of 24.10% from the prior estimate of 207,33 € dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 155,90 € to a high of 350,44 € / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.99% from the latest reported closing price of 268,00 € / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,518 funds or institutions reporting positions in Teradyne. This is an decrease of 40 owner(s) or 2.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TEY is 0.24%, an increase of 7.26%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.52% to 176,816K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,160K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,108K shares , representing an increase of 1.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TEY by 1.89% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,553K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,526K shares , representing an increase of 0.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TEY by 2.72% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 4,490K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,257K shares , representing a decrease of 17.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TEY by 18.16% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 4,204K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,544K shares , representing an increase of 15.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TEY by 14.44% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 4,164K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,209K shares , representing a decrease of 1.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TEY by 28.25% over the last quarter.

