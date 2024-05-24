Teradyne (TER) Up 28.8% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Teradyne (TER). Shares have added about 28.8% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Teradyne due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.

Teradyne Q1 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Fall Y/Y

Teradyne reported first-quarter 2024 earnings of 51 cents per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 54.55% but declining 7.3% year over year.



Revenues of $600 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.9% but declined 2.9% year over year.

Quarter Details

Revenues from Semiconductor Test platforms, System Test business, Wireless Test business and Robotics were $412 million (68.7% of total revenues), $75 million (12.5%), $25 million (4.2%) and $88 million (14.7%), respectively.



Strong momentum in the memory test end-market drove top-line growth. However, continued softness in the mobility sector was a concern.



Gross margin was 56.6%, which contracted 110 basis points (bps) year over year.



In the reported quarter, selling and administrative expenses dropped 1.2% year over year to $149.2 million. As a percentage of revenues, selling and marketing expenses were 24.9%, up 40 bps year over year.



Engineering and development expenses decreased 2.4% year over year to $103.2 million. As a percentage of revenues, engineering and development expenses increased 10 bps on a year-over-year basis to 17.2%.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Mar 31, 2024, Teradyne’s cash and cash equivalents (including marketable securities) were $748.7 million, lower than $819.7 million as of Dec 31, 2023.



Net cash provided by operating activities was $7.279 million for the first quarter, down from $248.8 million in the prior quarter.

Guidance

For the second quarter of 2024, Teradyne expects revenues between $665 million and $725 million. Non-GAAP earnings are expected between 64 cents and 84 cents per share.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

In the past month, investors have witnessed an upward trend in estimates review.

The consensus estimate has shifted 15.38% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

At this time, Teradyne has an average Growth Score of C, a grade with the same score on the momentum front. However, the stock was allocated a grade of F on the value side, putting it in the bottom 20% quintile for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of D. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending upward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions looks promising. Notably, Teradyne has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

Where Will Stocks Go…

If Biden Wins? If Trump Wins?

The answers may surprise you.

Since 1950, even after negative midterm years, the market has never had a lower presidential election year. With voters energized and engaged, the market has been almost unrelentingly bullish no matter which party wins!

Now is the time to download Zacks' free Special Report with 5 stocks that offer extreme upside for both Democrats and Republicans…

1. Medical manufacturer has gained +11,000% in the last 15 years.

2. Rental company is absolutely crushing its sector.

3. Energy powerhouse plans to grow its already large dividend by 25%.

4. Aerospace and defense standout just landed a potentially $80 billion contract.

5. Giant Chipmaker is building huge plants in the U.S.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Teradyne, Inc. (TER) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.