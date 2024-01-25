Teradyne (TER) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Teradyne TER is scheduled to report its fourth-quarter 2023 results on Jan 30.



For the fourth quarter, TER expects revenues between $640 million and $700 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales is pegged at $676.37 million, indicating a decline of 7.58% from the year-ago quarter’s reported value.



Teradyne anticipates non-GAAP earnings between 61 cents and 81 cents. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at 72 cents, up by a penny in the past 30 days but indicating a 21.74% decline year over year.



TER’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, the average being 21.52%.

Let’s see how things have shaped up for the upcoming announcement.

Factors at Play

Teradyne is expected to have gained from the increasing demand in the robotic segment. The incorporation of UR20 revenues is expected to have driven a 10% year-over-year revenue growth in the to-be-reported quarter.



Teradyne is anticipated to have benefited from improving demand for semiconductor test equipment in the automotive and industrial end markets.



Additionally, the broader adoption of 3-nanometer technology in the mobility sector and robust demand in the automotive industry's shift from internal combustion to electric vehicles are expected to have been favorable factors in the quarter under discussion.



In memory tests, growth of DDR5 and HBM devices used in data center applications to bolster retooling capabilities is expected to have contributed to its top-line growth in the to-be-reported quarter.



However, the overall weak demand environment and weakness in the hard disk drive (HDD) market are expected to have been headwinds for the company.

What Our Model Says

According to the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.



Teradyne has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

