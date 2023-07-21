Teradyne (TER) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Teradyne TER is scheduled to report its second-quarter 2023 results on Jul 26.



For the second quarter, TER expects revenues between $625 million and $685 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales is pegged at $657.1 million, indicating a decline of 21.8% from the year-ago quarter’s reported value.



Teradyne anticipates non-GAAP earnings per share between 55 cents and 74 cents. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at 66 cents, indicating a 45.5% fall from the previous-year quarter’s reported figure.



TER’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, the average being 18%.

Teradyne, Inc. Price and Consensus

Teradyne, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Teradyne, Inc. Quote

Factors to Consider

Teradyne is expected to have benefited from improving demand for semiconductor test equipment in the automotive and industrial end-markets.

Further, the solid adoption of FLASH and DRAM final test services, thanks to ongoing technology transitions, might have been a tailwind.

Additionally, the company's growing efforts to strengthen its global supply chain are expected to have helped it in catering to customer demand during the quarter under review.

However, overall weak demand environment and rising inflationary pressure might have been headwinds for the company. Also, sluggish demand for mobility and computer-related SOC test is likely to have hurt the performance of Teradyne’s Semiconductor Test segment.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Semiconductor Test Group revenues is pegged at $462.1 million, indicating a decline of 14.6% from the year-ago reported figure.

This apart, growing shipment of UR20 cobots and the rising demand for Universal Robots in Europe is expected to have benefited the company’s robotics business in the second quarter.

However, sluggish industrial growth might have impacted the company’s Robotics segment.

Additionally, U.S. regulations limiting exports to China could have adversely impacted the top line of the company during the second quarter.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Teradyne this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But, that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Teradyne has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) at present.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some companies worth considering from the same space, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in the soon-to-be-reported quarterly results.



Shopify SHOP has an Earnings ESP of +86.34% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Shopify is scheduled to release second-quarter 2023 results on Aug 2. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SHOP’s earnings is pegged at 6 cents per share. The company reported a loss of 3 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.



Carrier Global CARR has an Earnings ESP of +1.53% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.



Carrier is set to report second-quarter 2023 results on Jul 27. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CARR’s earnings is pegged at 76 cents per share, suggesting growth of 10.1% from the prior-year fiscal period’s reported figure.



Itron ITRI has an Earnings ESP of +13.78% and sports a Zacks Rank #1 at present.



Itron is scheduled to release second-quarter 2023 results on Aug 3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ITRI’s earnings is pegged at 31 cents per share, suggesting a jump from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure of 7 cents.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Itron, Inc. (ITRI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Teradyne, Inc. (TER) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Shopify Inc. (SHOP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.