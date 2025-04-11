Teradyne (TER) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

Teradyne (TER) closed at $73.65 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.88% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.81% gain on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 1.56%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 2.06%.

The maker of wireless products, data storage and equipment to test semiconductors's shares have seen a decrease of 15.28% over the last month, not keeping up with the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 7.27% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.14%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Teradyne in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on April 28, 2025. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.61, signifying a 19.61% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $683.57 million, reflecting a 13.96% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.38 per share and revenue of $2.99 billion, which would represent changes of +4.97% and +6.2%, respectively, from the prior year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Teradyne. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 10.97% lower. Teradyne is holding a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell) right now.

In the context of valuation, Teradyne is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 21.4. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 16.01.

It is also worth noting that TER currently has a PEG ratio of 3.2. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.41.

The Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 142, placing it within the bottom 43% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

