Teradyne (TER) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

The latest trading session saw Teradyne (TER) ending at $137.15, denoting a -1.2% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.16%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.25%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.06%.

The maker of wireless products, data storage and equipment to test semiconductors's stock has climbed by 18.62% in the past month, exceeding the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 0.17% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.8%.

The upcoming earnings release of Teradyne will be of great interest to investors. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.90, showcasing a 13.92% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $740.68 million, up 10.45% from the prior-year quarter.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Teradyne should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.35% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Right now, Teradyne possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Teradyne is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 33.74. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 19.77 for its industry.

We can also see that TER currently has a PEG ratio of 2.31. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Electronics - Miscellaneous Products stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.6 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 174, positioning it in the bottom 31% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Teradyne, Inc. (TER) : Free Stock Analysis Report

