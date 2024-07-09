Is Teradyne (TER) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Computer and Technology stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Teradyne (TER) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

Teradyne is one of 617 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #12 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Teradyne is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for TER's full-year earnings has moved 7.8% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that TER has returned about 42.1% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have gained an average of 30%. As we can see, Teradyne is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR (TME) is another Computer and Technology stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 61%.

Over the past three months, Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 6.9%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Teradyne belongs to the Electronics - Testing Equipment industry, which includes 6 individual stocks and currently sits at #99 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 4% this year, meaning that TER is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR falls under the Internet - Content industry. Currently, this industry has 16 stocks and is ranked #212. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +14.3%.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track Teradyne and Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

