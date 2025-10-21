Teradyne (TER) Stock Moves 2.97%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Teradyne (TER) closed at $143.33, marking a +2.97% move from the previous day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.47%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.16%.

Shares of the maker of wireless products, data storage and equipment to test semiconductors witnessed a gain of 2.97% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its gain of 1.8%, and the S&P 500's gain of 1.16%.

The upcoming earnings release of Teradyne will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on October 28, 2025. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.78, reflecting a 13.33% decrease from the same quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $744.52 million, indicating a 0.98% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $3.14 per share and revenue of $2.9 billion, indicating changes of -2.48% and +2.75%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Teradyne. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.32% increase. Teradyne presently features a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In the context of valuation, Teradyne is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 44.31. This represents a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 22.91.

We can additionally observe that TER currently boasts a PEG ratio of 2.92. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. TER's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.08 as of yesterday's close.

The Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 46, finds itself in the top 19% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

