Teradyne (TER) Stock Moves -13.63%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Teradyne (TER) closed at $369.09, marking a -13.63% move from the previous day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.14%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.8%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of wireless products, data storage and equipment to test semiconductors had gained 4.31% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 5.47%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.43%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Teradyne in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Teradyne to post earnings of $2.04 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 257.89%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $1.22 billion, indicating a 86.43% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

TER's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.2 per share and revenue of $4.53 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +81.82% and +42.08%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Teradyne should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 1.59% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Right now, Teradyne possesses a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In the context of valuation, Teradyne is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 59.33. This denotes a premium relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 29.42.

Investors should also note that TER has a PEG ratio of 1.24 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.74 as of yesterday's close.

The Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 51, putting it in the top 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

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Teradyne, Inc. (TER) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.