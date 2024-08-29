Teradyne (TER) Stock Moves 1.25%: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with Teradyne (TER) standing at $133.96, reflecting a +1.25% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.59%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.23%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of wireless products, data storage and equipment to test semiconductors had gained 0.88% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 1.79%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.55%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Teradyne in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.78, signifying a 2.5% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $714.07 million, indicating a 1.47% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.02 per share and revenue of $2.78 billion, which would represent changes of +3.07% and +4.03%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Teradyne. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.21% higher. Teradyne presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Teradyne is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 43.76. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 25.92.

We can additionally observe that TER currently boasts a PEG ratio of 2.71. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Electronics - Testing Equipment industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.71 as of yesterday's close.

The Electronics - Testing Equipment industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 100, positioning it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Teradyne, Inc. (TER) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.