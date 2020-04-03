Teradyne (TER) Stock Moves -1.07%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Teradyne (TER) closed at $52.86, marking a -1.07% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.51%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.69%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.53%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of wireless products, data storage and equipment to test semiconductors had lost 11.86% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 14.82% and the S&P 500's loss of 18.13% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from TER as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.88, up 62.96% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $666.53 million, up 34.9% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.06 per share and revenue of $2.45 billion. These totals would mark changes of +6.99% and +6.62%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for TER should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 6.86% lower. TER is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Looking at its valuation, TER is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 17.48. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 18.11, so we one might conclude that TER is trading at a discount comparatively.

Also, we should mention that TER has a PEG ratio of 1.32. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. TER's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.32 as of yesterday's close.

The Electronics - Testing Equipment industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 169, putting it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

