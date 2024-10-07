Teradyne (TER) Stock Moves -0.76%: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw Teradyne (TER) ending at $129.51, denoting a -0.76% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.96% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.94%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 1.18%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of wireless products, data storage and equipment to test semiconductors had gained 7.45% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 7.35% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.3% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Teradyne in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.78, reflecting a 2.5% decrease from the same quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $714.07 million, indicating a 1.47% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.02 per share and a revenue of $2.78 billion, representing changes of +3.07% and +4.03%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Teradyne. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Teradyne is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Teradyne is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 43.16. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 26.41 of its industry.

It is also worth noting that TER currently has a PEG ratio of 2.67. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Electronics - Testing Equipment industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.67 as of yesterday's close.

The Electronics - Testing Equipment industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 65, which puts it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Teradyne, Inc. (TER) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.