Teradyne (TER) Stock Moves 0.13%: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with Teradyne (TER) standing at $71.25, reflecting a +0.13% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock performed on par with S&P 500. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 1.33%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.13%.

The the stock of maker of wireless products, data storage and equipment to test semiconductors has fallen by 19.6% in the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 9.27% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.3%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Teradyne in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on April 28, 2025. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.61, reflecting a 19.61% increase from the same quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $684.66 million, indicating a 14.14% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $3.38 per share and a revenue of $2.99 billion, demonstrating changes of +4.97% and +6.2%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Teradyne. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.46% lower. Teradyne is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

From a valuation perspective, Teradyne is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 21.07. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 16.34.

Also, we should mention that TER has a PEG ratio of 3.15. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Electronics - Miscellaneous Products stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.48 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 173, this industry ranks in the bottom 31% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow TER in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

