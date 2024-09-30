Teradyne (TER) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

Teradyne (TER) closed the latest trading day at $133.93, indicating a -0.53% change from the previous session's end. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.42%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.04%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.38%.

The maker of wireless products, data storage and equipment to test semiconductors's stock has dropped by 1.53% in the past month, falling short of the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.78% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.06%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Teradyne in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Teradyne is projected to report earnings of $0.78 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 2.5%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $714.07 million, reflecting a 1.47% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $3.02 per share and revenue of $2.78 billion, indicating changes of +3.07% and +4.03%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Teradyne. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Teradyne currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Teradyne is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 44.53. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 26.84, which means Teradyne is trading at a premium to the group.

We can also see that TER currently has a PEG ratio of 2.76. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Electronics - Testing Equipment stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.76 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Electronics - Testing Equipment industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 62, placing it within the top 25% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.