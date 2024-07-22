Teradyne (TER) Set to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Teradyne TER is scheduled to report second-quarter 2024 results on Jul 24.



For the second quarter, TER expects revenues between $665 million and $725 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales is pegged at $703.04 million, indicating 2.72% growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported value.



Teradyne anticipates non-GAAP earnings to be between 64 cents and 84 cents. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at 76 cents, unchanged in the past 30 days.



TER’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, the average being 23.77%.

Let’s see how things have shaped up for the upcoming announcement:

Factors to Note

Teradyne’s second-quarter 2024 performance is expected to have benefited from strong demand for AI applications in semiconductor testing and the anticipated growth in the robotics segment.



The continued strength in AI-driven demand, particularly in ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems), compute networking and HBM (High Bandwidth Memory), is expected to have boosted TER’s performance in the second quarter. The demand for AI applications is contributing significantly to both memory and compute sectors.



Teradyne expects a significant increase in the Total Addressable Market (TAM) for memory tests, with an expected growth of $1.2-$1.3 billion in the to-be-reported quarter, driven mainly by stronger demand for HBM. The upside is expected to have contributed positively to Teradyne’s performance in the second quarter.



Teradyne expects sequential growth in the robotics business due to the continued execution of its go-to-market strategies and new product developments. The company aims for 10-20% growth in 2024 for robotics.



Teradyne’s robotics solutions, including collaborative robots (UR) and autonomous mobile robots (MiR), are positioned to have benefited from increased demand. The MiR1200 Pallet Jack, a new AI-powered solution further exemplifies TER’s expansion in the robotic sector.



However, excess inventory is expected to have impacted semiconductor growth negatively and may have been a significant challenge for the company.

What Our Model Says

According to the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That’s the exact case here.



Teradyne has an Earnings ESP of +5.26% and sports a Zacks Rank #1. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

