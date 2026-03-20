Teradyne (TER) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

Teradyne (TER) ended the recent trading session at $290.83, demonstrating a -3.83% change from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.51% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.97%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.01%.

The maker of wireless products, data storage and equipment to test semiconductors's stock has dropped by 4.27% in the past month, falling short of the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 1.84% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.63%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Teradyne in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.94, marking a 158.67% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $1.2 billion, indicating a 75.28% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $5.91 per share and revenue of $4.12 billion, indicating changes of +49.24% and +29%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Teradyne. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. As of now, Teradyne holds a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

With respect to valuation, Teradyne is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 51.16. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 25.02, so one might conclude that Teradyne is trading at a premium comparatively.

Also, we should mention that TER has a PEG ratio of 1.88. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. TER's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.65 as of yesterday's close.

The Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 29, positioning it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

#1 Semiconductor Stock to Buy (Not NVDA)

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Teradyne, Inc. (TER) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.