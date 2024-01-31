Teradyne (TER) Q4 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Fall Y/Y

Teradyne TER reported fourth-quarter 2023 earnings of 79 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 9.72% but declined 14.1% year over year.



Revenues of $671 million lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.85% and declined 8.3% year over year.

Quarter Details

Revenues from Semiconductor Test platforms, System Test business, Wireless Test business and Robotics were $431 million (64.2% of total revenues), $86 million (12.8%), $25 million (3.7%) and $129 million (19.2%), respectively.



Robotics revenues increased 50% sequentially and 17% year over year.

Teradyne, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Teradyne, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Teradyne, Inc. Quote

Gross margin was 56.6%, which contracted 90 basis points (bps) year over year.



In the reported quarter, selling and administrative expenses decreased 0.3% year over year to $142.3 million. As a percentage of revenues, selling and marketing expenses were 21.2%, up 170 bps year over year.



Engineering and development expenses decreased 6.1% year over year to $102.2 million. As a percentage of revenues, engineering and development expenses increased 40 bps on a year-over-year basis to 15.2%.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Dec 31, 2023, Teradyne’s cash and cash equivalents (including marketable securities) were $819.7 million, lower than $716.5 million as of Oct 1, 2023.



Net cash provided by operating activities was $248.8 million for the fourth quarter, up from $174.3 million in the prior quarter.

Guidance

For the first quarter of 2024, Teradyne expects revenues between $540 million and $590 million. Non-GAAP earnings are expected between 22 cents and 38 cents per share.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Currently, Teradyne carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



TER’s shares have declined 7.4% compared with the Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s rise of 13.5% year to date.



Shopify SHOP, Pinterest PINS and AvidXchange AVDX are some better-ranked stocks that investors can consider in the broader sector, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Shopify shares have gained 21.8% in the past six-month period. SHOP is set to report its fourth-quarter 2023 results on Feb 13.



Pinterest shares have gained 32.5% in the past six-month period. PINS is set to report its fourth-quarter 2023 results on Feb 8.



AvidXchange shares have declined 9.3% in the past six-month period. AVDX is set to report its fourth-quarter 2023 results on Feb 28.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2024

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2024. Hand-picked by Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2023, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +974.1%, nearly TRIPLING the S&P 500’s +340.1%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2024. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Teradyne, Inc. (TER) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Shopify Inc. (SHOP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (AVDX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Pinterest, Inc. (PINS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.