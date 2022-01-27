Teradyne (TER) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates, Up Y/Y

Teradyne TER reported fourth-quarter 2021 earnings of $1.37 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.2% and increased 24.6% year over year.

Revenues of $885.05 million also surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $867.39 million. Further, the figure increased 16.6% year over year. Higher demand for both Test and Industrial Automation (“IA”) products drove top-line growth for the reported quarter.

Quarter Details

Revenues from Semiconductor Test platforms, System Test business, IA, and Wireless Test business were $592 million, $127 million, $113 million, and $52 million, respectively.

Test revenues were driven by strength in Semiconductor Test and Wireless Test. Also, IA revenues increased because Universal Robots globally delivered high growth.

Operating Results

Non-GAAP gross margin was 59.5%, expanding 20 basis points (bps) year over year.

GAAP operating expenses increased 21.7% year over year to $262.6 million. As a percentage of revenues, GAAP operating expenses increased 125 bps year over year to 29.7%.

Consequently, non-GAAP operating margin was 31%, which expanded 130 bps from the year-ago quarter.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Dec 31, 2021, Teradyne’s cash and cash equivalents (including marketable securities) were $1.37 billion, higher than $1.31 billion on Oct 3, 2021.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $331.3 million for the fourth quarter versus $522.7 million in the prior quarter.

Guidance

For the first quarter of 2022, Teradyne expects revenues between $700 million and $770 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $835.42 million.

Non-GAAP earnings are expected between $0.76 and $0.98 per share for first-quarter 2022. The consensus mark for the same is $1.22 per share.

