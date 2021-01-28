Teradyne (TER) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Rise Y/Y

Teradyne, Inc. TER reported fourth-quarter 2020 earnings of $1.10 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 11.1%. The figure increased 25% year over year but decreased 6.8% sequentially.



Revenues of $759 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $720 million. Further, the figure increased 16% year over year but declined 7.4% from the previous quarter.



Coming to the price performance, Teradyne has returned 85.8% over a year, outperforming the industry’s rally of 22.8%.

Revenues in Detail

Notably, $524 million revenues (69% of total revenues) came from Semiconductor Test platforms, $104 million (14%) from the System Test business, $92 million (12%) from Industrial Automation and $40 million (5%) from the Wireless Test business.



Year-over-year growth in total revenues was driven by stronger-than-expected industrial automation shipments during the reported quarter. This led to 4% growth in Industrial Automation revenues on a year-over-year basis.



Further, strong test revenues, which grew 18% year over year, contributed well.



Also, continuous positive contributions from the Universal Robots buyout drove the top line above the guided range.

Operating Details

Pro-forma gross margin was 59.3%, expanding80 basis points (bps) from the prior-year quarter.



Total operating expenses of $215.7 million increased 1.9% year over year. As a percentage of revenues, the figure contracted 390 bps year over year.



Consequently, operating margin was at 29.7%, up 230 bps from the year-ago quarter.

Teradyne, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Teradyne, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Teradyne, Inc. Quote

Balance Sheet

As of Dec 31, 2020, Teradyne’s cash and cash equivalents (including marketable securities) were $1.44 billion, higher than $1.23 billion as of Sep 27, 2020.



Net cash provided by operating activities was $260.4 million for the fourth quarter versus $342.5 million in the prior quarter.



During the quarter, the company paid out $16.6 million as dividends.

Guidance

Management expects revenues of $720-$780 million for first-quarter 2021. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $739.4 million.



Strengthening test demand, continuous recovery in automotive-related semiconductor test shipments and improving the performance of Universal Robots remain major tailwinds.



Non-GAAP earnings are expected at $0.95-$1.11 per sharefor first-quarter 2021. The consensus mark for the same is projected at $1.01.

Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider

Currently, Teradyne carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader technology sector are Square, Inc. SQ, Alphabet Inc. GOOGL and Garmin Ltd.GRMN. All three companies currently carry a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



The long-term earnings growth rates of Square, Alphabet and Garmin are pegged at 32.99%, 16.93% and 6.8%, respectively.

Looking for Stocks with Skyrocketing Upside?

Zacks has just released a Special Report on the booming investment opportunities of legal marijuana.



Ignited by referendums and legislation, this industry is expected to blast from an already robust $17.7 billion in 2019 to a staggering $73.6 billion by 2027. Early investors stand to make a killing, but you have to be ready to act and know just where to look.



See the pot stocks we're targeting >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Garmin Ltd. (GRMN): Free Stock Analysis Report



Teradyne, Inc. (TER): Free Stock Analysis Report



Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL): Free Stock Analysis Report



Square, Inc. (SQ): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.