Teradyne (TER) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Down Y/Y

Teradyne TER reported fourth-quarter 2022 earnings of 92 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 24.3%. However, the bottom line decreased 32.8% year over year and 20% sequentially.



Revenues of $731.8 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $710.6 million. The figure dipped 11.5% sequentially and 17% on a year-over-year basis.



The year-over-year decline was a result of declining Test and Industrial Automation revenues.

Revenue Details

Revenues from Semiconductor Test platforms, System Test business, Wireless Test business and Industrial Automation were $481 million (65.7% of total revenues), $100 million (13.7%), $40 million (5.6%) and $110 million (15%), respectively.



Revenues of Test and Industrial Automation declined 19.5% and 2.7% from the respective prior-year quarter’s levels.

Teradyne, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Teradyne, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Teradyne, Inc. Quote

Operating Results

Non-GAAP gross margin was 57.4%, contracting 210 basis points (bps) year over year.



Operating expenses increased 6.2% year over year to $253.9 million. As a percentage of revenues, operating expenses expanded 410 bps year over year to 34.7%.



Non-GAAP operating margin was 23.1%, which contracted 790 bps from the year-ago quarter’s reading.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Dec 31, 2022, Teradyne’s cash and cash equivalents (including marketable securities) were $894.4 million, higher than $776.1 million as of Oct 2, 2022.



Net cash provided by operating activities was $183.4 million for the fourth quarter compared with $271.6 million in the prior quarter.

Guidance

For the first quarter of 2023, Teradyne expects revenues between $550 million and $630 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $641.3 million.



Non-GAAP earnings are expected between 28 cents and 52 cents per share for fourth-quarter 2022. The consensus mark for the stock is pegged at 60 cents per share.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Currently, Teradyne carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Buy).



Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Computer & Technology sector are Agilent Technologies A, Arista Networks ANET and Asure Software ASUR. While Agilent Technologies sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Arista Networks and Asure Software carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Agilent has gained 10.5% in the past year. A’s long-term earnings growth rate is currently projected at 10%.



Arista Networks has lost 5.7% in the past year. The long-term earnings growth rate for ANET is currently projected at 17.5%.



Asure Software has gained 35.8% in the past year. The long-term earnings growth rate for ASUR is currently projected at 23%.

Free Report: Must-See Energy Stocks for 2023

Record profits at oil companies can mean big gains for you. With soaring demand and elevated prices, oil stocks could be top performers by far in 2023. Zacks has released a special report revealing the 4 oil stocks experts believe will deliver the biggest gains. (You’ll never guess Stock #2!)

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (A) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Teradyne, Inc. (TER) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Asure Software Inc (ASUR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.