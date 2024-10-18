Teradyne (TER) Q3 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

Wall Street analysts forecast that Teradyne (TER) will report quarterly earnings of $0.78 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 2.5%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $714.07 million, exhibiting an increase of 1.5% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Teradyne metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Wireless Test' at $34.43 million. The estimate points to a change of -7% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Semiconductor Test- Memory' will reach $120.11 million. The estimate points to a change of +28.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Semiconductor Test- System on-a-Chip' will reach $398.90 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -1.3%.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Industrial Automation (Robotics)' stands at $97.15 million. The estimate points to a change of +13% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Semiconductor Test' reaching $519.01 million. The estimate indicates a change of +4.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Systems Test' should arrive at $64.52 million. The estimate points to a change of -22.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Robotics- Universal Robots' will likely reach $79.72 million. The estimate points to a change of +13% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Robotics- Mobile Industrial Robots' should come in at $16.82 million. The estimate indicates a change of +11% from the prior-year quarter.



View all Key Company Metrics for Teradyne here>>>



Shares of Teradyne have experienced a change of -4.9% in the past month compared to the +3.8% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), TER is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

