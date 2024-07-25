Teradyne (TER) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y

Teradyne TER reported second-quarter 2024 earnings of 86 cents per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 13.16% and increasing 8.9% year over year.



Revenues of $730 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.3% and increased 6.7% year over year.

Quarter Details

Revenues from Semiconductor Test platforms, System Test business, Wireless Test business and Robotics were $543 million (74.4% of total revenues), $61 million (8.4%), $36 million (4.9%) and $90 million (12.3%), respectively.



Strong momentum in the memory test end-market and demand recovery in SoC drove top-line growth.

Gross margin was 58.3%, which contracted 40 basis points (bps) year over year.



In the reported quarter, selling and administrative expenses increased 6% year over year to $154.5 million. As a percentage of revenues, selling and marketing expenses were 21.2%, down 10 bps year over year.



Engineering and development expenses increased 5.8% year over year to $111.8 million. As a percentage of revenues, engineering and development expenses contracted 10 bps on a year-over-year basis to 15.3%.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Jun 30, 2024, Teradyne’s cash and cash equivalents (including marketable securities) were $460.5 million, lower than $748.7 million as of Mar 31, 2024.



Net cash provided by operating activities was $2.16 billion in the second quarter, up from $7.279 million in the prior quarter.

Guidance

For third-quarter 2024, Teradyne expects revenues between $680 million and $740 million.



Non-GAAP earnings are expected between 66 cents and 86 cents per share.

Teradyne currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



TER's shares have increased 32.3% compared with the Zacks Computer and Technology sector's rise of 23.9% year to date.



