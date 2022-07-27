Teradyne (TER) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Fall Y/Y

Teradyne TER reported second-quarter 2022 earnings of $1.21 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.1%. Earnings increased 23.5%, sequentially, while the same decreased 36.6% year over year.

Revenues of $840.8 million also surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.2%. The figure rose 11.3%, sequentially, but declined 22.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The year-over-year decline was due to slower growth for Industrial Automation products, weak demand for mobility and compute related products, and persistent supply shortages. Nevertheless, strong demand for automotive and memory test products aided TER’s performance for the reported quarter.

Teradyne, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Teradyne, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Teradyne, Inc. Quote

Quarterly Details

Revenues from Semiconductor Test platforms, System Test business, Industrial Automation and Wireless Test business were $541 million, $135 million, $101 million and $64 million, respectively.

System Test, Industrial Automation and Wireless Test revenues increased from the prior-year quarter’s level.

Operating Results

Non-GAAP gross margin was 60.2%, expanding 60 basis points (bps) year over year.

Operating expenses increased year over year from $258.1 million to $258.4 million. As a percentage of revenues, operating expenses increased 696 bps year over year to 30.7%.

Non-GAAP operating margin was 30.3%, which contracted 620 bps from the year-ago quarter’s reading.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Jul 3, 2022, Teradyne’s cash and cash equivalents (including marketable securities) were $781.9 million, lower than $1.08 billion on Apr 3, 2022.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $115.5 million for the second quarter compared with $7.46 million in the prior quarter.

Guidance

For the third quarter of 2022, Teradyne expects revenues between $760 million and $840 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $890.3 million.

Non-GAAP earnings are expected between 90 cents and $1.16 per share for third-quarter 2022. The consensus mark for the same is pegged at $1.28 per share.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Currently, Teradyne carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Investors interested in the broader Zacks Computer & Technology sector can consider some better-ranked stocks like Aspen Technology AZPN, Keysight Technologies KEYS and Asure Software ASUR, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Aspen technology has returned 18.9% in the year-to-date period. The long-term earnings growth rate for AZPN is currently projected at 16.3%.

Keysight Technologies has lost 26.8% in the year-to-date period. KEYS’ long-term earnings growth rate is currently projected at 9.1%.

Asure Software has lost 27.2% in the year-to-date period. The long-term earnings growth rate for ASUR is currently projected at 14%.

