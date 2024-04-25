Teradyne (TER) Q1 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Fall Y/Y

Teradyne TER reported first-quarter 2024 earnings of 51 cents per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 54.55% but declining 7.3% year over year.



Revenues of $600 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.9% but declined 2.9% year over year.

Quarter Details

Revenues from Semiconductor Test platforms, System Test business, Wireless Test business and Robotics were $412 million (68.7% of total revenues), $75 million (12.5%), $25 million (4.2%) and $88 million (14.7%), respectively.



Strong momentum in the memory test end-market drove top-line growth. However, continued softness in the mobility sector was a concern.

Gross margin was 56.6%, which contracted 110 basis points (bps) year over year.



In the reported quarter, selling and administrative expenses dropped 1.2% year over year to $149.2 million. As a percentage of revenues, selling and marketing expenses were 24.9%, up 40 bps year over year.



Engineering and development expenses decreased 2.4% year over year to $103.2 million. As a percentage of revenues, engineering and development expenses increased 10 bps on a year-over-year basis to 17.2%.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Mar 31, 2024, Teradyne’s cash and cash equivalents (including marketable securities) were $748.7 million, lower than $819.7 million as of Dec 31, 2023.



Net cash provided by operating activities was $7.279 million for the first quarter, down from $248.8 million in the prior quarter.

Guidance

For the second quarter of 2024, Teradyne expects revenues between $665 million and $725 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter revenues is pegged at $648.38 million, indicating a decline of 5.27% year-over-year.



Non-GAAP earnings are expected between 64 cents and 84 cents per share. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at 66 cents, up by a penny in the past 30 days.

