Teradyne (TER) Q1 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates, Rise Y/Y

Teradyne TER reported first-quarter 2021 earnings of $1.11 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.7% and increased 11.1% year over year.



Revenues of $781.6 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.9% and also beat management’s guidance of $720-$780 million.



The figure increased 11% year over year driven by strong performances from the Test and Industrial Automation (“IA”) businesses.

Quarter Details

Revenues from Semiconductor Test platforms, System Test business, IA and Wireless Test business were $528 million, $133 million, $80 million and $41 million, respectively.

Test demand for automotive, industrial, memory and mobility remain strong in the reported quarter. Moreover, IA revenues increased 33% year over year.



Non-GAAP gross margin was 59.1%, expanding 150 basis points (bps) year over year.



GAAP operating expenses increased 15% year over year to $228.6 million. As percentage of revenues, GAAP operating expenses increased 100 bps year over year to 29.2%.



Strong growth in operating expenses was driven by selling and administrative (S&A) expenses, as well as engineering and development (E&D) expenses. S&A grew 16.5% year over year to $129.8 million. E&D increased 17.9% year over year to $100.4 million.



As percentage of revenues, both S&A and E&D increased 80 bps year over year.



Consequently, operating margin was at 29.6%, down 10 bps from the year-ago quarter.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Apr 4, 2021, Teradyne’s cash and cash equivalents (including marketable securities) were $1.31 billion, lower than $1.44 billion as of Dec 31, 2020.



Net cash provided by operating activities was $38.1 million for the first quarter versus $260.4 million in the prior quarter.

Guidance

For the second quarter of 2021, Teradyne expects revenues between $1.01 billion and $1.09 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $897.8 million.



Strengthening test demand, continuous recovery in automotive-related semiconductor test shipments and robust IA business are major tailwinds. Teradyne expects to generate more than 30% IA revenue growth in 2021.



Non-GAAP earnings are expected between $1.62 and $1.83 per share for second-quarter 2021. The consensus mark for the same is at $1.35 per share.

