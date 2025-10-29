Teradyne (TER) Price Target Increased by 15.14% to 140.70

The average one-year price target for Teradyne (NasdaqGS:TER) has been revised to $140.70 / share. This is an increase of 15.14% from the prior estimate of $122.20 dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $111.23 to a high of $210.00 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.55% from the latest reported closing price of $144.38 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,515 funds or institutions reporting positions in Teradyne. This is an increase of 50 owner(s) or 3.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TER is 0.20%, an increase of 8.51%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.61% to 199,468K shares. The put/call ratio of TER is 0.57, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Van Eck Associates holds 5,543K shares representing 3.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,440K shares , representing an increase of 1.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TER by 2.87% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,160K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,108K shares , representing an increase of 1.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TER by 1.89% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 4,920K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,777K shares , representing an increase of 2.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TER by 81.07% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,553K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,526K shares , representing an increase of 0.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TER by 2.72% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 4,185K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,266K shares , representing a decrease of 1.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TER by 4.88% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.