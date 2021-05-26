Teradyne (TER) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Teradyne (TER) closed the most recent trading day at $129.06, moving +0.41% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.19% gain on the day.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of wireless products, data storage and equipment to test semiconductors had lost 1.96% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 1.86%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.37%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from TER as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, TER is projected to report earnings of $1.68 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 26.32%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.05 billion, up 25.6% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.29 per share and revenue of $3.52 billion, which would represent changes of +14.5% and +12.76%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for TER should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 8.75% higher. TER is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that TER has a Forward P/E ratio of 24.29 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 29.42, so we one might conclude that TER is trading at a discount comparatively.

Investors should also note that TER has a PEG ratio of 1.77 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Electronics - Testing Equipment stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 3.14 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Electronics - Testing Equipment industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 129, which puts it in the top 50% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.