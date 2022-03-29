Teradyne (TER) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Teradyne (TER) closed the most recent trading day at $125.37, moving +1.96% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.23%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.97%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.44%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of wireless products, data storage and equipment to test semiconductors had gained 4.27% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 3.63%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.69%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Teradyne as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.87, down 21.62% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $742.26 million, down 5.04% from the year-ago period.

TER's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.86 per share and revenue of $3.45 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -18.73% and -6.71%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Teradyne should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.95% lower within the past month. Teradyne currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Teradyne currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 25.3. This valuation marks a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 25.3.

We can also see that TER currently has a PEG ratio of 2.29. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Electronics - Testing Equipment stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.46 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Electronics - Testing Equipment industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 113, which puts it in the top 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

