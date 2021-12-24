Teradyne (TER) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?

Shares of Teradyne (TER) have been strong performers lately, with the stock up 7.9% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $164.11 in the previous session. Teradyne has gained 35.7% since the start of the year compared to the 26.4% move for the Zacks Computer and Technology sector and the 17.6% return for the Zacks Electronics - Testing Equipment industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has an impressive record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on October 26, 2021, Teradyne reported EPS of $1.59 versus consensus estimate of $1.45.

For the current fiscal year, Teradyne is expected to post earnings of $5.89 per share on $3.68 billion in revenues. This represents a 27.49% change in EPS on a 18.02% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $6.32 per share on $3.92 billion in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 7.39% and 6.53%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

Teradyne may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company has run ahead of itself.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as these give investors a variety of ways to comb through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. Investors should consider the style scores a valuable tool that can help you to pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Teradyne has a Value Score of C. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are A and C, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of B.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 27.6X current fiscal year EPS estimates. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 29.1X versus its peer group's average of 28.9X. Additionally, the stock has a PEG ratio of 1.85. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to look at the Zacks Rank for the stock, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, Teradyne currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to favorable earnings estimate revisions from covering analysts.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Teradyne passes the test. Thus, it seems as though Teradyne shares could have potential in the weeks and months to come.

More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!

It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 77 billion devices by 2025, creating a $1.3 trillion market.

Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 4 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2022.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.