Teradyne (TER) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Teradyne (TER) closed the most recent trading day at $121, moving +0.05% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.13% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.74%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.87%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of wireless products, data storage and equipment to test semiconductors had gained 5.32% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.42% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.65% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Teradyne as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.87, down 21.62% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $742.26 million, down 5.04% from the prior-year quarter.

TER's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.86 per share and revenue of $3.45 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -18.73% and -6.71%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Teradyne. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.95% lower. Teradyne is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note Teradyne's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 24.88. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 24.92.

We can also see that TER currently has a PEG ratio of 2.25. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Electronics - Testing Equipment industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.45 as of yesterday's close.

The Electronics - Testing Equipment industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 68, putting it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!

It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 77 billion devices by 2025, creating a $1.3 trillion market.

Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 4 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2022.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.