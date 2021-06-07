Teradyne (TER) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Teradyne (TER) closed the most recent trading day at $130.80, moving -0.67% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.08%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of wireless products, data storage and equipment to test semiconductors had gained 2.74% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.81% and outpaced the S&P 500's gain of 1.68% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from TER as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect TER to post earnings of $1.68 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 26.32%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.05 billion, up 25.6% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.29 per share and revenue of $3.52 billion, which would represent changes of +14.5% and +12.76%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for TER. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.17% higher. TER is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that TER has a Forward P/E ratio of 24.89 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 30.43.

Investors should also note that TER has a PEG ratio of 1.81 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Electronics - Testing Equipment was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.99 at yesterday's closing price.

The Electronics - Testing Equipment industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 131, putting it in the bottom 49% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

