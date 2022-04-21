Teradyne (TER) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Teradyne (TER) closed at $111.20, marking a -1.51% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.48%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.05%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.09%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of wireless products, data storage and equipment to test semiconductors had lost 3.1% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 5.18%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.08%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Teradyne as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be April 26, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.87, down 21.62% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $744.03 million, down 4.81% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.86 per share and revenue of $3.45 billion, which would represent changes of -18.73% and -6.71%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Teradyne. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Teradyne is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Investors should also note Teradyne's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 23.23. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 24.44.

Investors should also note that TER has a PEG ratio of 2.1 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Electronics - Testing Equipment industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.35 as of yesterday's close.

The Electronics - Testing Equipment industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 62, which puts it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.