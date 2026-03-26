Teradyne (TER) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

Teradyne (TER) ended the recent trading session at $297.34, demonstrating a -8.05% change from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.74%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 1.01%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 2.38%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of wireless products, data storage and equipment to test semiconductors had lost 5.68% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 5.77% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 4.99%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Teradyne in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.94, indicating a 158.67% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $1.2 billion, indicating a 75.28% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $5.91 per share and a revenue of $4.12 billion, indicating changes of +49.24% and +29%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Teradyne. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Right now, Teradyne possesses a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, Teradyne is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 54.7. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 25.17 of its industry.

Investors should also note that TER has a PEG ratio of 2.01 right now. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Electronics - Miscellaneous Products was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.73 at yesterday's closing price.

The Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 36, placing it within the top 15% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow TER in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $971 billion by 2028.

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Teradyne, Inc. (TER) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.