Teradyne (TER) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

In the latest trading session, Teradyne (TER) closed at $193.56, marking a -1.58% move from the previous day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.74%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.63%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.76%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of wireless products, data storage and equipment to test semiconductors had gained 3.54% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 0.14% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.79%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Teradyne in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.36, marking a 43.16% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $970.1 million, showing a 28.85% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $3.51 per share and revenue of $3.05 billion, indicating changes of +9.01% and +8.06%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Teradyne. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Teradyne is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

From a valuation perspective, Teradyne is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 56.05. This represents a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 23.57.

Investors should also note that TER has a PEG ratio of 2.05 right now. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.88.

The Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 78, this industry ranks in the top 32% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

