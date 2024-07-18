Teradyne (TER) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

Teradyne (TER) closed the most recent trading day at $149.52, moving -1.86% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.78%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 1.29%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.7%.

The maker of wireless products, data storage and equipment to test semiconductors's shares have seen an increase of 0.4% over the last month, surpassing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 3.17% and falling behind the S&P 500's gain of 2.14%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Teradyne in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on July 24, 2024. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.76, signifying a 3.8% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $703.04 million, up 2.72% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $3.05 per share and a revenue of $2.77 billion, demonstrating changes of +4.1% and +3.66%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Teradyne. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.62% higher within the past month. Currently, Teradyne is carrying a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

From a valuation perspective, Teradyne is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 49.89. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 25.56.

Meanwhile, TER's PEG ratio is currently 2.86. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Electronics - Testing Equipment industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.81 as of yesterday's close.

The Electronics - Testing Equipment industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 65, finds itself in the top 26% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

